Second Case of COVID-19 Reported at St. Thomas of Villanova

The Windsor-Essex Health County Unit confirmed a second COVID-19 case at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic High School, Sunday.

As schools in the region are closing as of Monday as per the Medical Officer of Health's request, the school board will not dismiss the affected cohort.

A voice message was sent out to the school community reassuring parents only those directly affected will be contacted by the health unit or school administration.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School board reported the first case at the school Saturday.