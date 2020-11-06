Second Confirmed Case of COVID-19 at Roseland Public School

For the second time this week, an individual from Roseland Public School in Windsor has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, the local health unit has determined there is no risk exposure to anyone else in the school.

The board says the date of the confirmed case was November 5.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the board reported its first case at Roseland.

Close contacts for that individual were notified and were asked to follow the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

Due to privacy, the board would not say if the two cases are connected to each other but the health unit has confirmed the individuals are related to each other.