Second COVID-19 Case Reported at Northwood Public School

AM800-News-Northwood-Public-School.jpg

For the second time in the past few days, a COVID-19 case has been reported at Northwood Public School in south Windsor.

According to the Greater Essex County District School Board, a student at the school has tested positive.

The board says close contacts have been notified and are following the direction of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, a staff member at the school tested positive.

The confirmed case was identified on March 22 and has since been added to the board's website.

