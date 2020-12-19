Second COVID-19 Outbreak Reported at Met Hospital

A second outbreak of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Windsor Regional Hospital's Met Campus.

On Saturday, the hospital announced five patients from the sixth floor north unit have tested positive for the virus over the past four days. All five cases were acquired in the hospital, according to the release.

The release goes on to say all patients in the unit were tested for the virus Friday and the hospital is in the process of testing staff working on the floor, but no staff members have tested positive as of Saturday.

An outbreak was declared in a fourth floor unit at the hospital Thursday after six staff members and two patients tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the release, there's currently no evidence those patients contracted the virus in hospital, but it hasn't been ruled out.

The hospital has already tested all staff and patients for COVID-19 to determine if there has been further spread in the fourth floor unit.