Second Dose Appointments Now Available for the Highest Priority Group

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says individuals in the "highest priority group category" are now eligible to book an appointment to receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

CEO Theresa Marentette says the category is based on the provincial guidelines and includes frontline hospital staff such as nurses.

It also includes individuals in the critical care unit and emergency department along with first responders, mobile testing teams, vaccinators and needle exchange staff.

She says individuals in this group may already have a second dose appointment booked but if they want it sooner, they can now book an earlier appointment.

"This is an opportunity for health care workers in the highest priority to get their second shot earlier," says Marentette. "If you do not want an earlier date and are fine with the date of your second dose, you do not need to do anything further."

Marentette says eligible individuals must call the health unit's hotline to book a second dose appointment.

The health unit adds staff and essential caregivers from long term care and retirement homes can also book appointments for second doses.

The health unit's vaccination hotline phone number is 226-773-2200