Second Dose Vaccines Available for Those Who Received First Dose Out of Province or Country

If you got your first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine out of province or out of country, you may now be eligible to register for receive your second dose in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says people are asked to call 519-258-2146, extension 1222 to register for a second dose mRNA vaccine at a local mass vaccination site.

You will need to have an Ontario health card or other government issued ID in order to book their second dose vaccination over the phone.

The health unit points out, this process is only for those who have not already received a second dose from out of province or country and are currently eligible to book a second dose vaccination appointment.

The online booking system and the vaccination booking call centre continue to be available for individuals currently 12 years of age and older who want to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccinate site or for individuals currently eligible to receive a second vaccine dose, after receiving their first dose in the province of Ontario.