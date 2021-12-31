Second inmate death being investigated at South West Detention Centre

A second investigation has been launched after the death of another inmate at the South West Detention Centre.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, an inmate housed in the jail's infirmary was found to be in medical distress on December 28.

The inmate was transported to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

This comes in addition to an inmate who passed away in hospital on December 18 after being admitted on December 7.

While the ministry can't confirm if the inmates died as a result of COVID-19, there was an outbreak at the facility in late December that saw 24 confirmed cases.

The ministry will be looking into the care and custody of the deceased to determine if all policies and procedures were followed while the Office of the Chief Coroner will be investigating the cause of death.

These investigations are required any time there's a death in a provincial correctional facility.