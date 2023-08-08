Second mosquito trap tests positive for West Nile Virus in Chatham-Kent

Mosquito samples collected from a trap in north west Chatham-Kent on August 1 have come back positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the second positive mosquito trap identified in Chatham-Kent this season. The first came back from samples collected from a trap in south west CK on July 11.

West Nile Virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms.

Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and fatigue. In rare cases, infected individuals may experience more severe illness, including stiff neck, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and lack of co-ordination or paralysis.

Anyone with severe symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Older individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

CK Public health says the public can protect themselves by:

-Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

-Using insect repellent containing DEET (follow the label directions)

-Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

-Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes

-Eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding

Anyone who requires more information on West Nile Virus can call CK Public Health at 519-355-1071.