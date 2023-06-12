Second open house on Ojibway National Urban Park being held in LaSalle

Another opportunity for those interested in learning more about the process for the proposed Ojibway National Urban Park.

The City of Windsor and Town of LaSalle, in collaboration with Parks Canada and consultant WSP, are holding the second open house on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Town of LaSalle Event Centre, located at 970 Front Road.

The first open house was held back in November at the Ojibway Nature Centre in Windsor.

Officials will be on hand to answer questions and share information boards outlining the study area of the proposed park, the objectives of the national urban parks program, the park designation process, and summaries of feedback received from previous engagement sessions.

Peter Marra, LaSalle's Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, says it's an opportunity for the public to see where the process is at currently, and what officials have heard to date.

"And certainly sharing some of that information with the public to seek their thoughts and feedback," he continued. "Specific to this particular public open house there's a little bit more specific information relative to the lands that lie within the Town of LaSalle that have been put forward as part of the national urban park proposal."

Marra says there's been a select number of residents who've contacted the town about the process, and this is the first opportunity for some specific information for LaSalle residents.

"We're really trying to push this out so LaSalle residents can come and see this. We've chosen to have this in LaSalle so it's a little bit closer to home for people, make it a little bit more convenient and come out to see what is available, and what's being proposed. Drive some of that discussion and really get some suggestions and comments relative to what's going to be displayed," he said.

He says as one of the partners, the Town of LaSalle wanted to provide their residents with an opportunity to learn about what's taken place so far and how the area would be affected.

"This particular public meeting is going to be really the first time where the LaSalle lands that are being proposed are being displayed publicly. And again, this is a partnership between the City of Windsor, the Town of LaSalle, Parks Canada, and a whole bunch of other organizations and First Nations. So we really wanted to be able to show that we are part of this process."

The open house will run between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A feedback form will be available for people to share their input on the proposed park.

Parks Canada launched a new program in 2021 to create a network of national urban parks across Canada in order to support access to nature in urban centres.