Second OPP Collision Reporting Centre opening in Essex County

Essex County is getting another OPP Collision Reporting Centre.

The centre is located in Leamington on Clark Street West and will open on Tuesday, October 17.

Provincial police in the county say they're aiming to improve public safety and further create efficiencies for drivers involved in property damage collisions.

The county's first collision reporting centre is located in Essex on Hicks Road near Manning Road and Highway 401 and according to police has been a success.

Police say the centre should be used when there's a collision involving property damage and in which there are no injuries to any of the involved parties.

The centre is open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.