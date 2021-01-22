Second Outbreak Declared at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Facility

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare facility.

According to a release, two patients tested positive for the virus in the second floor south unit of the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility Friday.

The hospital reported an outbreak in a third floor north unit of the facility over the weekend where two staff members and three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say the outbreaks are related and the hospital has increased precautions to contain the spread of the virus.

An outbreak at the hospital's Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre (TSC) on Ouellette Avenue was rescinded Thursday.