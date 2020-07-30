Second Person Charged in Neighbour Dispute

Provincial police in Lakeshore have charged another person after a dispute between neighbours.

Police say a 53-year-old woman from Lakeshore has been charged with Mischief - Obstructing, Interrupting or Interfering with any Person in the Lawful Use, Enjoyment or Operation of Their Property.

According to police, the woman was arrested but released from custody and will appear in court in October.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, officers were called to Robin Crescent on July 23 and 24 for an "escalating dispute between neighbours."

The nature of the dispute has not disclosed by the OPP.

Police previously charged a 57-year-old Lakeshore man.

He was charged with interrupting or interfering with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of their property, mischief and obstructing.

The man was also released and is scheduled to appear in court in October.