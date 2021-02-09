UPDATE: Second Person Still in Hospital after Church Street Fire

Windsor Fire and Rescue announced the victim had died Tuesday morning, but issued a correction around 4 p.m. via Twitter.

A second person is still being treated for injuries sustained in a fire on Church Street.

As heard on AM800 news on Monday, the fire also claimed the life of a 59-year-old man.

The blaze broke out a multi-unit building in the 400-block Church Street near Park Street West at around 9:30pm Sunday night.

Lee says investigators with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office are on the scene.

"The investigation is still ongoing with our investigator and the Ontario Fire Marshal investigators," says Lee. "There are three of them here that are dealing with the origin and cause of that fire."

He says investigators are examining some equipment.

"Hopefully that will be done at some point today or tomorrow and at that point maybe we'll have some answers," he says.

The Windsor police Major Crime Unit along with the Arson Unit also remain on the scene.