Second powerful storm in as many weeks hits Windsor-Essex

For the second time in two weeks a powerful storm passed through Windsor-Essex on Wednesday evening.

Heavy rain and winds rolled through Windsor and the surrounding areas, taking down some trees and hydro poles.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Windsor-Essex around 4 p.m., but it was ended a short time later.

Harrow and Kingsville out in the county took the worst of the weather, with a number of hydro poles down, and numerous trees down including some that damaged houses.

Monica Vaswani, warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, told CTV Windsor that Environment and Climate Change Canada does not currently know of any tornadoes that may have touched down in the region.

Additionally, a number of power outages were reported throughout the region with thousands affected.

The Northern Tornadoes Project will be sending a team for a ground and drone survey of the damage in the areas on Thursday morning to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado, or a downburst.

Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says we're not out of the woods yet either, with the potential for more storms on Friday evening.

"Potentially the hottest day of the summer, surprisingly Windsor has not reached 32°C yet this summer, even though it's come very close. Should be able to do that on Friday, but unfortunately we have the risk of strong to severe storms Friday evening into Friday night," he said.

A cold front will come through the area come Saturday, but Gillham says people really need to be watching as things develop Friday.

"It's really hard to pinpoint the exact timing, as storms can sometimes blow up well ahead of the front. So have to pay attention to that with the risk of widespread thunderstorms again Friday evening into the night. Certainly the risk that it comes through a little bit faster and if anyone is heading up into Michigan they would be running into that as well."

Gillham says there's good news following whatever we see on Friday, as that cold front makes its way through Windsor-Essex.

"That cold front will be slicing through the Great Lakes region, through Ontario, through Quebec, and then much more refreshing weather. Some great weather on the way as we go into the weekend and into next week, unless you like the heat and humidity. For those of us who like better sleeping weather you'll be much more pleased with what comes behind the cold front," he said.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of just 24°C on Saturday, and temperatures in the mid to high 20s into next week.

