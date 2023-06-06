Second public meeting being held on development of Essex County's new Official Plan

Another opportunity for people to weigh in on the development of Essex County Council's new Official Plan.

Essex County Council will be holding a second public meeting, virtually, on Wednesday June 7 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The County of Essex's Official Plan is a comprehensive planning document that sets out long-term goals and objectives to guide the development of the County.

The Official Plan sets a framework for co-ordination and co-operation among local municipalities and the County on planning and development issues that transcend municipal boundaries.

It contains specific land use policies for settlement areas, agricultural areas and the protection of the natural environment.

It also includes a policy framework for resource management, growth management and the provision of physical services, such as transportation facilities.

Warden Hilda MacDonald says they're looking to hear ideas and concerns from people about a range of issues.

"People from the agriculture sector that are concerned that farm land is being used up for development," she continued. "We're looking at folks that would like to see some conservation initiatives, and from people that are hoping to see residential, commercial, and industrial planning to go in specific directions."

MacDonald says engagement from the public is exactly what they want to see, and with a number of speakers and delegates already lined up it shows people care about what's happening.

"Normally we get five to 10 people showing up at these meetings, so to see this level of interest, it makes us feel that people are engaged in where the region is going. We're here to listen and so having folks have input into the discussion, we're very much appreciative of that."

After Wednesday's meeting, there will be discussions within the county's planning department where the subject matter experts will be looking at all of the input.

She says they will determine what the priorities are, and then there will be recommendations made to council.

"I'm not sure there will be anymore public input, there may very well be, but then there will be those presentations to council with the public in attendance. So again, it's always been open and transparent, that's what we do. We want to see the success of our region," she stated.

There's never a definite timeline on ironing out the final version of the Official Plan, with MacDonald saying sometime before the end of the year would be ideal, but she's not sure if that is realistic due to the amount of work that staff are undertaking.