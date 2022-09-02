Second shift extended again at the Windsor Assembly Plant

Unifor Local 444 has announced another shift extension at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Announced on Twitter on Friday, the union says the company has agreed to extend the second shift at Stellantis until at least the end of June 2023.

Earlier this year in April, it was announced the second shift at the plant would be extended until the end of the year, on December 31, 2022.

The company has had shift reductions due to part shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May 2022, the union announced plans to bring back the third shift at the plant following a $3.6-billion investment to retooling and modernization of a separate plant in Brampton, as well as the creation of two new research and development plants in Windsor.

However, a timeline of when that will happen has yet to be announced.

