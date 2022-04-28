Second shift extended once again at Windsor Assembly Plant

Unifor Local 444 has announced yet another shift extension at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

In a video posted to Twitter, Local 444 President Dave Cassidy said the second shift at the Windsor Assembly plant will be extended until the end of the year, on December 31, 2022.

This comes after the shift had already been extended to the end of June 2022 in late February 2022. Stellantis had originally announced in October 2021 that the facility would move to a one-shift operation on April 17, 2022.

Stellantis has notified the Union that the 2nd shift has been extended until December 31.



— Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) April 28, 2022

Previously, the company attributed the reason for shift reductions to supply shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.