Second Strike Day Causing Concern at Local Catholic School Board

With another one-day strike planned for next week, the Director of Education for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board says "concern is growing."

Terry Lyons says any labour disruption is troubling, but this time around there's no sign of any progress as the union and province haven't sat down at the bargaining table since January 9.

Lyons says he's hoping for the best.

"We hate to see interruption of education for any of our students, but we realize there's a necessary process. Nobody wants to be in this position. Positions of conflict are always different and there's always different sides to each position, but we don't know what the future holds and we'll have to play it by ear as we move forward," he says.

Lyons says there's no plan in place yet to make up lost days.

"It's still way too early for that and that doesn't get dictated by boards. That usually gets dictated by the Ministry of Education when they realize they think that your board has missed too many days. They would have that conversation moving forward and they would consult with boards and boards will provide that information to the Ministry of Education as well," he says.

More than 45,000 Catholic teachers across the province will take part in a one day strike this coming Tuesday, February 4 — that includes 1,800 teachers in Windsor-Essex.

This will be the second day of job action as they also hit the picket lines January 21 to back demands in contract talks with the provincial government.

Lyons points out that one positive note is the fact the province and public school teachers have agreed to return to talks.

"Having conversations and always talking about things is going to move you forward. When two sides both dig trenches on their own it's difficult to move forward. So I think that's a great sign and it's a step in a positive direction I hope. I hope that everybody can find labour peace as we move forward. We're all in this for the kids no matter what happens," he adds.

Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board Director of Education Terry Lyons seen on January 28, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Zander Broeckel)

Ontario elementary teachers in three school boards are to strike Thursday, a day after their union and the government held contract talks that are to continue.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario has been staging one-day, rotating strikes since last week, and the union is targeting boards in Durham, Lambton-Kent and Algoma.

The union says if a deal isn't reached by Friday, they plan to hold province-wide strikes once a week — with the first one set for February 6 — and each board will be hit by a one-day rotating strike as well. A one-day strike will be held February 7 at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The federation sat down with the government Wednesday for the first time since December 19 after a government-appointed mediator called the two sides back to the table.

Union president Sam Hammond has said he hopes the government negotiators have a mandate to remove further cuts, increase supports for students with special needs, address violence in classrooms, preserve the current kindergarten model and maintain fair and transparent hiring practices.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government has been reasonable in amending its proposals and he hopes the union will do the same.