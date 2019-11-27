Second Suspect Arrested in Windsor Home Invasion

Windsor police have arrested a second suspect in connection to a violent home invasion.

On Thursday, November 21 around 3:15pm, police were called to a home on Francois Rd. near Seminole St. for a break and enter in progress.

Police say suspects wearing balaclavas entered the home. Two of them were armed— one with a sawed off shotgun and another with a handgun.

A man at home suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police initially arrested one suspect, but this past Monday, November 25th at around 7:45pm, officers located and arrested another suspect.

So far, two adults — one man and one woman — are charged in relation to the incident.

Police are still searching for a third suspect who is described as a white man, thin build with tattoos on both hands.

The firearms have not been recovered.