Second Suspect Arrested in Windsor Shooting

WINDSOR — A suspect wanted for a shooting on Askin Ave in Windsor has been arrested.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ilyas Gilao of Brampton on Sunday, February 23 at Windsor Police Headquarters.

On Saturday, February 15th, there was an argument outside of a home in the 1300 block of Askin, near Pelletier St. in west Windsor before the shooting and a black SUV was seen leaving the area.

Windsor police arrested one suspect, 27-year-old Jeffery Kumi of Windsor last week and continuing searching for the second suspect, Gilao, who was considered armed and dangerous.

Gilao is facing several charges including attempted murder, discharging a fireamr and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The shooting victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.