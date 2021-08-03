Secondary Dwelling Bylaw goes before Essex Town Council

Mayor Larry Snively has "mixed feelings" on a proposed bylaw to allow secondary dwellings on property's in Essex.

Administration is presenting the bylaw to permit secondary units in a main dwelling or detached structure throughout the municipality Tuesday.

The proposed rules will regulate the location, size and use of secondary dwellings in terms of short-term rentals.

Snively says residents from rural areas of town have told him they support the idea — but residents in more densely populated areas are concerned.

"That's the way I feel too. I do support it out in the county, but in town centres, I think we're going to have a problem there," he added.

He says details will be debated at length.

"Lets just see what course they take here, but I really have some mixed feelings on secondary dwellings in town centres," says Snively. "They [council] will make some recommendations and I still think there will be some changes made before this goes forward."

Essex Town Council gets underway Tuesday at 6 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.