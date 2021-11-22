Secondary school sports making a return

High school sports are making a long awaited return on Monday, November 22.

This will mark the first time since March 2020 the Windsor-Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association (WECSSAA) league games will be resumed.

The day will kick off with boys volleyball, girls basketball and boys and girls hockey.

St. Joseph's Catholic High School vice principal and WECSSAA president, Jim Kittl, says most high school sports will be back in action this week.

"It's a full schedule of any of the schools who indicated they were going to enter teams because they had enough players to do so," he continued. "Each sport was responsible for setting its own schedule with the convener and coaches mutually agreeing to something that worked for them and their schools."

Kittl says sports will not be significantly held back due to physical contact, but precautions will still be put in place.

He says across Windsor school boards, spectators will not be allowed in the stands.

"At this point in the year basketball and hockey, which are probably the closest contact sports, are allowed to play without any restrictions except for basket ball and volleyball. Players who are not directly on the court and seated on the bench will have to have masks on."

Kittl says he is excited for students to come back to sports and is thankful for everyone involved in making this return possible.

"High school sports is an extension of the classroom. It's kids getting a chance to do something that they love that attaches them to the school and makes them feel like a part of the greater community and shows them hope is ahead of us right now."

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit suspended extracurricular activities before the start of the school year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.