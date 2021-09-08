Secondary school students looking forward to some normal

For high school students, the past two years have been anything but normal.

And even though COVID-19 remains an issue and they'll have to wear masks inside, students returning to Sandwich Secondary School say they're happy to be back.

Grade 12 student Logan Richard says he's hopeful that they won't have to study from home again.

"I've heard a lot about the vaccine passes being handed out and I feel like if you're vaccinated you might be able to stay in school. I'm fully vaccinated so I'm hoping I'll be able to stay in school," Richard said.