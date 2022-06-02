Secondary students to be suspended if vaccination records are out-of-date or incomplete

In an effort to prevent the spread of vaccine preventable diseases, secondary students with out-of-date or incomplete immunization records have until early September to submit them or risk suspension of up to 20 days.

According to a release from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the Immunization of Students Pupils Act requires public health units to review vaccination records of every student attending school.

Upon review from WECHU, out of approximately 20,000 secondary students in the area, there are currently 13,710 who have incomplete records that are either overdue or have not been submitted.

Acting Medical Officer of Health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says vaccines are an important way to keep young people safe.

"In 2020, in Ontario, there was approximately 100 cases of whooping cough, 50 cases of measles and 22 cases of meningitis. In 2018, 2019 and 2020 taken together there was about 12 people who died of meningitis. Getting vaccinated reduces your likelihood of getting these diseases"

Nesathurai says the HPV vaccine can prevent a number of different health issues.

"The HPV vaccine prevents cervical, anal, penile, vulvar, and mouth cancers. There are 200 women who died of cervical cancer in Ontario last year, if we can get our vaccination rates above 90 per cent we can save about 1,700 lives."

He says the benefits of vaccinations go beyond schools.

"Our goal is to keep young people healthy in school, beyond the time that they leave school. It may have some effect on keeping the next generation of young people healthy. Getting young people up to date when they finish high school means they will remain up to date into young adulthood."

Notices were mailed out this week, specifying which vaccine a student is missing.

To submit updated immunization records, go to WECHU's website or call 519-960-0231.

Students can also book an appointment for Hepatitis B, HPV, and Meningococcal disease online at wechu.org/getimmunized.

With files from AM800's Rob Hindi

