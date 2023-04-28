Section of County Road 42 temporarily closing in early May

County Road 42 in Lakeshore from Manning Road (County Road 19) to Pike Creek will be temporarily closed to traffic due to construction starting Tuesday, May 2 to Thursday, May 11.

Access to residences and businesses will remain open, but no vehicles travelling through the area will be able to cross Pike Creek on County Road 42.

The closure is to allow for the placement of a new storm sewer outlet into Pike Creek.

The storm sewer installation is expected to take be completed by May 11. It is part of a multi-year plan to improve the County Road 42 corridor in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.

More information is available on the project website: countyofessex.ca/CR42.