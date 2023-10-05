Section of Highway 401 closed after rollover crash

A section of Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent was shutdown in both directions following a rollover crash Thursday morning.

Around 5:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover collision near the 85-Kilometer Marker on the westbound Highway 401.

OPP Const. Brett Phair says the tractor trailer was hauling livestock.

"The driver of the vehicle was required to be extricated and has been transported by Air Ornge to a trauma, who is currently being assesed and treated for their injuries."

OPP say the drivers injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The westbound and eastbound portions of the highway were closed to allow for investigation and removal of the vehicle, between Bloomfield Road and Communication Road.

CTV Windsor spoke with the owner of the trucking company who said most of the 1,500 turkeys survived, but a few perished.

Police say the turkeys are now contained.