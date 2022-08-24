Security company approved by LaSalle council for Vollmer Centre

A security company has been approved to monitor the Vollmer Centre in LaSalle during peak hours.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council approved the report to enter into an agreement with Johnston Security Solutions for security services at the Vollmer Complex.

According to a staff report, there have been incidents of vandalism, harassment, aggressive behaviour, conflicts and numerous rule infractions over the last year that staff members have been dealing with.

The security guard will monitor access to the arena dressing room hallways (coach, player and guardian access only) and complete regular facility patrols.

The cost is roughly $58,000 for the trial period and will be covered through a federal government wage subsidy grant.

Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation for LaSalle says, what Johnston Security Solutions will provide to the town.

"One of the other areas of agreement is that the security company will provide a log to us of incidents that they may address, or perhaps incidents that are even stopped as a result of them being present."

Duncan Davies, Chief of Police in LaSalle, says staffing issues can sometimes make it difficult for police to arrive at the centre, and that security will be a big help.

"We rely on the calls, so when the calls come in, we get there. Having a security guard on site is also a deterrent. It's having that uniform present, or having that person walk around will deter some activities just by them being there."

Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo, councillor for LaSalle, says she's in favour of security at the Vollmer Centre.

"I frequently attend the Vollmer for hockey games for my children, or attend to watch the games, so I think this is definitely money well spent. There has been some enraged kids, or some kids who come from other areas, even some adults, so I think this is definitely money well spent."

Johnston Security Solutions will begin the enhanced safety measures on September 6, however exact hours have yet to be set.

Johnston Security Solutions has provided security to verify vaccines at the Vollmer Complex and at the Strawberry Festival.