Senate passes Liberals' controversial online streaming act with a dozen amendments

OTTAWA - Several big tech companies in Canada may have to adjust their programming as the federal government gets closer to passing Bill C-11.

The online streaming act aims to require online streaming services to contribute to Canadian content.

The Senate has passed the legislation with amendments intended to protect user-generated content and highlight the promotion of Indigenous languages and Black content creators.

The bill would update Canada's broadcasting rules to reflect online streaming giants such as YouTube, Netflix and Spotify.

It would require them to contribute to Canadian content and make it accessible to users in Canada -- or face steep penalties.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says he hopes the House of Commons will pass the bill next week after it reviews the Senate's changes.