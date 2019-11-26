Senators Blanked by Blue Jackets

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored 21 seconds into the third period and Joonas Korpisalo earned his second career shutout, lifting the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 1-0 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

The win was the fourth in five games for the Blue Jackets (10-9-4) and it marked their fourth straight at home over Ottawa.

Korpisalo stopped 25 shots in his 10th victory. Craig Anderson made 18 saves for the Senators (11-12-1), who had won four in a row.

In other NHL action involving Canadian clubs, it was Philadelphia 2 Vancouver 1 and Pittsburgh 3 Calgary 2 (OT).

The Maple Leafs play the Red Wings Wednesday night in Detroit.