Senators forward Norris to undergo shoulder surgery, will miss rest of season


Ottawa Senators' Josh Norris (9) celebrates after scoring a hat trick during third period NHL hockey action against the Detroit Red Wings in Ottawa on Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Patrick Doyle/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA - The season is over for Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris.

General manager Pierre Dorion announced Monday that Norris will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the 2022-23 campaign.

Norris returned to the lineup last Wednesday after missing 38 games with a shoulder injury.

He had one goal and two assists in eight games this season.

The 23-year-old centre had 55 points (35 goals, 20 assists) in 66 games last season.

The Senators also announced Monday that they have recalled forward Ridly Greig from AHL Belleville.

