Senators Win in Buffalo

Mike Reilly scored the go-ahead goal 8:48 into the third period, and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game road skid with a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Tyler Ennis had a goal and assist and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for Ottawa, which had gone 0-4-3 on the road since a 5-2 win at Edmonton on Dec. 4.

Mark Borowiecki sealed the victory by blocking Marcus Johansson's point shot and then banking the puck off the boards and scoring into an empty net with 2:06 remaining.

Nikita Zaitsev added another empty netter with 6 seconds left.

Craig Anderson stopped 37 shots to snap an 0-4-1 skid during which he allowed 22 goals.

Sabres captain Jack Eichel scored his career-best 29th of the season and Sam Reinhart also scored for Buffalo, which was playing its first game following a 10-day layoff.