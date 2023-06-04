Seniors 'Ride For A Loonie Week' on Transit Windsor buses begins today

Seniors will only need $1 to ride the transit buses for the next week.

Transit Windsor is kicking off "Seniors Month" by offering "Ride For A Loonie Week", where seniors only need a loonie for each trip they take.

Starting today until Saturday, June 10, seniors can ride any city bus, other than the tunnel bus, for just a loonie each time.

A senior fare applies to anyone over 60 years of age. Seniors must show valid identification, if requested by the driver, upon paying their fare.

Tyson Cragg, Executive Director at Transit Windsor, says the $1 fare applies to other municipalities as well.

"We're happy to bring it back, so it's Seniors Month in June and for the week of June 4th to 10th we're offering dollar fares for seniors. And that dollar fare applies in the City of Windsor, the Town of LaSalle, and also in Amherstburg."

He says this is an opportunity for more seniors to try transit buses.

"It only covers cash fares but if you're a senior and you're a little hesitant about riding transit, maybe you haven't tried it before as an alternative to driving, maybe you've stopped driving, maybe you've given up your car, this would be a great opportunity to get on board, check us out, see what we're all about. It only costs you a buck."

Cragg says it's a chance for seniors to familiarize themselves with the service available.

"We've got 15 routes that are running around now, and there's lots of places to get to, and we're happy to take you."

The number of seniors in Canada will grow from 4-million in 2006 to almost 10-million in 2036.

Transit allows seniors to stay active in their community for those who may no longer drive.

Seniors are able to purchase tickets and bus passes at a reduced rate.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi