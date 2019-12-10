Sens Upset Bruins in Ottawa

Anthony Duclair had two goals and an assist as the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Monday night.

It was the Senators' (13-17-1) first win over the Bruins (20-5-6) since April 6, 2017.

Chris Tierney, Artem Anisimov and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who were playing their first home game since returning from a five-game road trip (1-4-0).

Anders Nilsson's 38 saves were a key factor in the win.

Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk scored for the Bruins, who were playing the first of four road games. Tuukka Rask made 23 saves in his first loss in regulation since Nov. 8.

Also in the NHL, Calgary trimmed Colorado in overtime, 5-4.