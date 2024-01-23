Sentencing hearing resumes for man found guilty in London attack on Muslim family

LONDON, Ont. - A sentencing hearing is set to resume today for a man who killed four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.

Justice Renee Pomerance, who oversaw the trial, is expected to hear arguments today from the Crown and Veltman's defence on whether his attack amounted to an act of terrorism.

Veltman's trial was the first where Canada's terrorism laws were put before a jury in a first-degree murder trial.

Pomerance had instructed the jury that they could convict Veltman of first-degree murder if they unanimously agreed prosecutors had established he intended to kill the victims, and planned and deliberated his attack. She also told jurors they could reach that same verdict if they found that the killings were terrorist activity.

The terror component wasn't a separate charge, and juries don't explain how they reach their verdict, so it's unclear what role — if any — the terror allegations played in their decision.