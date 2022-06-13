Sentencing hearing set to begin for Toronto's van attacker

TORONTO - Survivors and families of victims in Toronto's deadly van attack are set to give statements in court today as a sentencing hearing in the case gets underway.

Eight women and two men died on April 23, 2018 when a 25-year-old man bent on infamy, angered by women who wouldn't sleep with him and radicalized in the bowels of the internet deliberately drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk.

Another woman died more than three years later from injuries suffered that day.

The sentencing hearing for Alek Minassian could last multiple days as it will hear from several dozen people affected by the attack.

He was found guilty last year of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence without the ability to apply for parole for 25 years.

25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Alek Minassian appears in this Linkedin photo.