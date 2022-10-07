September jobless rate in Windsor soars

Windsor's jobless rate rose sharply in September.

Statistics Canada reports the rate jumped more than a full percentage point to 8.6 per cent from 7.5 per cent in August.

The rate remains the highest in Canada.

Across the country, the rate dipped to 5.2 per cent as fewer people looked for work.

The federal agency reports a modest gain of 21-thousand jobs in September.

The gain in employment was expected as job losses in the education sector during the summer were reversed with the reopening of schools.

The report says gains in education, healthcare and social assistance were offset by losses in several other sectors, including manufacturing and information, culture and recreation.

The September gain in employment comes after three consecutive months of job losses in the Canadian economy.

