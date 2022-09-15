Serious crash on Princess Ave. in Windsor under investigation

Two people have been sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious crash in east Windsor.

Police were called to the 2500-block of Princess Avenue near Edsel Court around 11:30 Wednesday night.

The vehicle, which is badly wrecked and on its roof remains at the scene.

A resident who has lived in the area for 20-years says he rushed outside after hearing a loud bang.

"I heard like a high rate of speed and then there was like a screeching and then like a double bang," he says. "So I come out running out here and the car was flipped over and everything was all over the place."

A car is badly wrecked after a single vehicle crash on Princess Ave. in Windsor, September 15, 2022 (AM800 News)

He describes the crash scene as 'surreal.'

"That's not a simple little crash when the motor is ripped right from the car," he says. "So for this to happen like this, it's just crazy because it happens all the time on this street. I didn't get any sleep at all. There were lights all over the place, that sort of thing just wakes you up and just realize that life is very precious."

The area remains closed as police continue to investigate.

— with files from AM800's Kathie McMann