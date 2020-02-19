Serious Safety Concerns: Natyshak on New Ontario Licence Plates



WINDSOR — The MPP for Essex is speaking out against the new licence plates in Ontario.

"This is another file that Doug Ford and his government have bungled completely," says Taras Natyshak who points out there are some serious safety concerns with the new plates.

As heard on AM800 news on Tuesday, the provincial government is looking into reports that the plates are difficult to read at night.

"These licence plates aren't even functional. Essentially they turn every car, every vehicle on the road into a getaway vehicle," says Natyshak. "If you can't identify what that licence plate is, I mean there are some serious safety concerns."

He says it doesn't breed too much trust on other files such as health care or education.

It's still unknown how many of the new plates have been made.

"I hope to learn more about not only how many they've made and put into circulation but also who manufactured them, who got the contract to do these because it seems like they certainly weren't up to the standards we would be use to in Ontario and require," says Natyshak.

The new plates have two shades of blue with white lettering.

All new vehicles in Ontario registered after February 1st are required by law to be equipped with the new plates.