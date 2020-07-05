Serpentine Captures English Derby

The first English Derby to take place without spectators has taken a surreal turn as 25-1 shot Serpentine went out as the pacemaker and was never caught for a stunning six-length victory at an empty Epsom Downs.

The nature of Serpentine's wire-to-wire victory added to the bizarre feel of the 241st running of the classic.

The course was fenced off and there were only a few hundred people on site at a prestigious event that usually attracts as many as 100,000 race-goers.

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien claimed a record eighth win in the race.It marked another triumphant day for O'Brien, who saddled the winner of the Oaks hours earlier.

Race favourite Love was his eighth winner of the classic for fillies.



with files from Canadian Press