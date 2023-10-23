Service interruption causing problems at Windsor Regional Hospital

A service interruption and e-mail issue is impacting Windsor Regional Hospital.

According to a posting on social media, Windsor Regional Hospital's email is offline.

"If you need to contact the hospital, call 519-254-5577 and we will direct your call as best we can. We appreciate patience as there may be additional delays," says the posting.

TransForm Shared Service Organization also issued a statement on Monday, which was shared by Windsor Regional Hospital.

"Currently, our member hospitals and Windsor-Essex Hospice are experiencing a systems outage including email. If your patients have a pre-booked appointment, please be advised they might be delayed or postponed. We encourage the use of appropriate community health services rather than going to the Emergency Department unless it is a true emergency. Thank you for your patience. We will update you as we have more information."

More to come.