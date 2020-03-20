Services at Windsor-Essex Human Society Impacted by COVID-19

Operations at the Windsor-Essex County Humane Society are being impacted by COVID-19.

It's public spay and neuter clinic is currently closed and any appointments are being rescheduled.

It will continue to accept stray or surrendered animals who are sick or need urgent care. Intakes will be done by appointment only.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter admits there are some challenges with staffing levels and the animals in need.

She says the humane society is limiting intakes so if people have an animal to surrender, they may have to wait to surrender the animal unless it is an urgent situation.

Executive Director Melanie Coulter says people who are looking for a pet, have to go online first.

"Adoptions are continuing, it is a little bit of a different process, so rather than coming in and looking at the animals, we are asking people to look at the animals on our website and email us their application and their survey," says Coulter.

Potential adopters will then be contacted to set up a time to meet and pick up the animal.

Coulter says this is a good time for pet owners to prepare an emergency plan.

"You never know if there is going to be an emergency so you want to make sure that if something happens, you have a plan in place for your pet and you have some supplies, so I'm not advising overly stocking up but making sure you have enough of their food and medication available," she says.

The society is encouraging pet owners to make sure they have enough food for their pets to last a couple of weeks.