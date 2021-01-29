Seven Additional COVID-19 Deaths in Windsor-Essex; 41 New Cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has announced 41 new COVID-19 cases along with seven more deaths linked to the virus.

According to the health unit, five deaths were from long-term care or retirement homes and two were from the community.

Of the cases announced Friday morning, 10 are related to outbreaks, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven are considered community and 14 are still under investigation.

There are now 721 active cases in the community.

82 confirmed cases are in hospital with nine in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 12,009 cases since the pandemic began with 10,977 listed as resolved.

There are 17 outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes along with 22 workplace outbreaks and five hospital outbreaks.

There have been 311 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.