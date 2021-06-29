Seven County Library Branches Set to Reopen in Late July

An update to the reopening plans for library branches in Essex County.

Essex County Library board member Richard Meloche says the libraries will reopen to the public on July 26.

"Due to extreme caution and actually getting all of our employees lined up to be able to open properly but again it's just an extremely cautious for both the public and for the employees," says Meloche.

He says in the meantime, some county libraries will continue to offer curbside pick-up along with virtual programming.

Meloche says he does not want to see branches open up and then have to close again.

"We want to be able once we open the doors, be able to say okay this is it now, let's move forward and let's have our lives with the libraries back," says Meloche.

He adds library staff, administration and the board are looking forward to the reopening.

"We're all so anxious to be able to get going again and get these libraries open," says Meloche. "Librarians are just anxious to see the faces again of those patrons that have been there for so many years."

There are 14 branches in Essex County with seven opening on July 26.