Seven Deaths, 244 Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex



WINDSOR — There has been a seventh death in Windsor-Essex due to COVID-19.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a woman in her 90s has passed away.

There are also 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 244.

More than 1,800 people have been tested with 202 test results pending.

Included among the positive cases, 23 are in hospital at Windsor Regional Hospital along with 25 suspected positive cases with test results pending.

There are also still seven outbreaks at local longterm care and retirement homes.

In the past week, since April 1st, the number of cases has jumped per day between 13 and 36.

At one point in Italy, the number of cases was doubling every few days and although that isn't being witnessed here, Medical Officer of Health says we must remain vigilant with physical distancing and self-isolating.

"In terms of the exponential increase, our numbers are increasing but not at an exponential rate but we are watching it very carefully," he says. "I don't want to undermine any bit of it that whatever we are seeing right now, it takes a long time to get to this stage and it will take us longer to be in a position where we are happy with the number of cases and what we are seeing in the community."

Dr. Ahmed says it will take some time to evaluate how well the current measures of physical distancing are helping.

"We must continue these measures for a longer period of time to see the results," he sys. 'The chain of transmission hasn't been broken yet, we are still getting the cases, people are getting infected, people are still getting sick and people are still dying."

With Easter coming up this weekend, Dr. Ahmed does not advice people to visit family or friends.

There are 17 cases in Chatham-Kent.

18,980 cases in MIchigan which includes 5,476 cases in Detroit.