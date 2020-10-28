Seven Drivers Charged with Alcohol Related Offences

Provincial police in Essex County have removed a number of "drinking motorists" off area roadways.

The OPP says between 6pm on Friday October 23 and 6am on Monday October 26 officers responded to seven calls for service, three involving minor collisions.

According to police, seven drivers were charged with alcohol related criminal offences.

Police say each driver faces an automatic driver's licence suspension, a day in court plus the potential financial burden of legal fees and increased insurance rates.

The OPP is also urging drivers not to get behind the wheel if they've been drinking or using drugs.

If you witness a suspected impaired driver, you're asked to call 911.