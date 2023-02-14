Seven game winning streak has Spitfires back in CHL's Top 10 Rankings

The Windsor Spitfires are back in the Canadian Hockey League's Top 10.

The CHL announced the Week 19 edition of the Top 10 Rankings today, with the Spitfires at #10.

1. Winnipeg ICE (40-7-1-0)

2. Quebec Remparts (41-7-1-2)

3. Seattle Thunderbirds (38-9-1-1)

4. Gatineau Olympiques (34-12-4-2)

5. Halifax Mooseheads (36-8-4-3)

6. Sherbrooke Phoenix (35-12-3-2)

7. Kamloops Blazers (33-10-4-2)

8. Ottawa 67's (36-11-2-2)

9. London Knights 36-13-1-0)

10. Windsor Spitfires (35-12-3-1)

Windsor claimed the final spot due to their seven-game winning streak.

Even without Shane Wright in the lineup due to injury, the Spitfires picked up three wins last week.

Brett Harrison's five points led the way in a 9-3 win over Flint on Wednesday, before the Spits headed home to beat the Soo Greyhounds 5-4 on Rodwin Dionicio's overtime winner a day later.

On Saturday, Alex Christopoulos scored twice in a 5-2 road win against Saginaw as Windsor became just the fourth OHL team to 35 wins.

Windsor is back in action on Thursday, when they host the Flint Firebirds at the WFCU Centre.