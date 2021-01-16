Seven More COVID-19 Deaths; 87 New Cases Reported Saturday

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more people in Windsor-Essex.

The latest to pass away are three people from long-term care homes and four from the community bringing the region's death toll to 255.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reporting Saturday 87 new cases of the virus for a total of 10,752.

Of the new cases, 60 remain under investigation, 24 are outbreak related, two were caused by close contact with another confirmed case while one is being blamed on community spread.

There are currently 120 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at 23 workplaces and 21 long-term care homes.

The health unit is also dealing with three hospital and one community outbreak.