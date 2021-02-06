Seven More Deaths, 25 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Saturday

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven more people in Windsor-Essex.

The latest to pass away are six people in long-term care homes along with one from the community bringing the region's death toll to 343.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit also reporting 25 new cases of the virus Saturday.

Of the new cases, eight are outbreak related, eight are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, seven were caused by community spread while two others remain under investigation.

The region has now seen 12,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — there are currently 51 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

Outbreaks are being reported at 12 workplaces and 13 long-term care homes while the health unit continues to deal with five hospital outbreaks as well.