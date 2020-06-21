Seven New Cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

According to WECHU, four of those cases are from the community, two are from the agri-food sector and one is a health care worker.

Three workplaces in Kingsville, Ont. and four in Leamington, Ont. remain under outbreak protocols.

The Village of Aspen Lake is still under an outbreak as one staff member tested positive for the virus; Country Village Home has been removed from the outbreak list.

A total of 1,297 people have now tested positive for the virus in Windsor-Essex, 760 of those cases have been resolved and 68 people have died.

Ontario saw 175 new cases of COVID-19, 11 more deaths and 251 recoveries on Sunday. There are now 33,476 positive tests and 2,606 deaths province wide.

CTV is reporting 267 new cases across Canada for a total of 101,286 positive tests and 8,430 deaths.

As of Sunday afternoon 63,860 people have recovered from COVID-19 making the total active cases 28,996 nationwide.