Seven New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Windsor-Essex, No New Deaths

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) reported seven new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Sunday.

Essex County's total now sits at 557 confirmed cases and 38 dead — 139 people have made a full recovery.

The health unit says there are still outbreaks of COVID-19 at AMICA, Sun Parlour, Lifetimes on Riverside, Heron Terrace, and Country Village Homes.

A total of 5,591 people have been tested for COVID-19 locally with 961 tests pending, according to the WECHU.

The latest numbers from CTV News show 437 new cases in Ontario for a total of 14,432 and 835 deaths — there are 445 new cases of the virus Canada-wide for a total of 45,799 and 2,491 deaths.

According to CTV, 16,943 people have recovered from the virus across Canada.